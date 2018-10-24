Bengaluru Businessman Sets Up Bitcoin ATM At Mall, Arrested

RBI prohibits the use of virtual currencies like bitcoin.

Days after he launched a Bitcoin ATM at a mall in Bengaluru, a 37-Year-Old man, the owner of a virtual currency firm was arrested. Police took away two laptops, a mobile phone, a device for crypto currencies and Rs 1.79 lakh.

Harish BV, who had set up a virtual currency firm called Uncoin Technology, inaugurated the ATM kiosk in a city mall last week without permission from the competent authorities, police said. He has been sent to police custody

The Reserve Bank of India had told the Supreme Court in July that allowing dealings in crypto currencies like Bitcoins would encourage illegal transactions. It has already issued a circular prohibiting the use of these virtual currencies.



