29 Injured In Bengaluru Bus Accident

Bengaluru Bus Accident: The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board, said police.

As many as 29 people were injured after a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with 45 passengers on board met with an accident in Bengaluru. Four people sustained severe injuries, police said.

The accident took place early this morning at 1:30 am under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru.

West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil said, "25 people received minor injuries and four were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident last night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board."

Further details are awaited.

