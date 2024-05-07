16 Patients Shifted After Fire In Hospital Near Bengaluru, None Hurt

No one has sustained any injury, officials said. (Representational)

Sixteen patients admitted at a private hospital in Rajanakunte near here were shifted after a minor fire broke out at the three-storey building on Tuesday, fire officials said. No one has sustained any injury, they said.

The fire department said a call about the fire at the hospital was received at 9.15 am following which six fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to the department, fire broke out at a lab in the basement of the 50-bedded private hospital. Though the fire did not spread to the ground and the three upper floors of the building, the entire hospital was engulfed in thick smoke causing panic and uneasiness among patients, staff and visitors at the hospital.

A total of 16 patients who were admitted in the hospital, including the two in ICU, were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital.

"All patients are stable. No one sustained any injuries. Because of the thick smoke, some of them complained of uneasiness and suffocation. They were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital," a senior fire official said.

The fire was, however, extinguished by 11 am, the fire officials said, adding that the exact cause of fire is being ascertained.

