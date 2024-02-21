Bengaluru Hospital Faces Backlash For 'Rude' Reply To Patient's Google Review

The hospital's response to the negative review shocked many on the internet. (Representative Image)

A Bengaluru hospital has come under fire after its "rude and arrogant" responses to negative Google reviews went viral on the internet. This was brought to light by a Reddit user who shared their disappointing experience on the platform. Athreya Hospital has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Google with many people appreciating their services. However, several social media posts highlighting how the hospital responds to unfavourable reviews have raised questions about the authenticity of all of the positive reviews and ratings.

Reddit user u/Friendly_Enemy-99 wrote on the platform that the reviews were "mostly fake". Sharing their experience, he said, "Went to Athreya hospital at Chandapura for seeing ortho and we paid fee and all and waited only to be informed later that he has an emergency. They made us see the duty doctor who basically didn't know much and just prescribed a pain killer and asked to see ortho next day. The staff and the doctor refused to either refund or see the ortho free next daym the duty doctor didn't even do any proper job. Then we checked Google reviews which are mostly fake but see how the owner has reacted to negative reviews!!!"

He also shared a screenshot of a Google review where the hospital is replying in an unprofessional manner and even sharing confidential medical information of the patient.

As per the screenshot, a patient Shriram Mishra wrote five months ago, "Manage is not good at all, no manners to talk with people came with patient. Please be careful if you have insurance they'll add some extra amount in your Bill which is never used during medication." To this, the hospital responded by saying, "You asked discount for 6th abortion for your friend in just nine months. Pls understand As she undergo so many abortions frequently, it's called very risky and complicated case. Hence more charges. It was clarified to you. Finally You've not got admitted & where's the question of extra amount.Pls understand this comment is not fair."

This shocked many users on the internet. Since being shared, the post has received 96 per cent upvotes.

"So the hospital is just commenting confidential medical information publicly.. Cool," said a user.

Another added, "Confidentiality doesn't exist in India."

"For the first time, if its true, lady can sue. Details about abortion are very confidential. Can't even share room no. if admitted without consent," added a person.

"Someone is losing their license," added a user.

A Reddit user wrote, "I just casually checked their 1 star ratings. There is one comment just like 'we understand that you could be a very poor student throughout your schooling hahaha'. Check comment of one mr kiran kumar. I mean, it just seems unreal. Maybe someone else has the password for their google account? Idk. This is just really weird."

"What kind of unprofessionalism is this? Someone needs to take down these reviews and fire that social media manager who posted the comments," remarked a person.