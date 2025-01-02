Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

15 MT Of Trash Cleared From Bengaluru Roads After New Year Celebrations

The civic body BBMP cleared all the trash from the streets between 3 am and 7 am on January 1, 2025

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
15 MT Of Trash Cleared From Bengaluru Roads After New Year Celebrations
People on social media praised the civic body's efforts in cleaning up the roads.

The streets of Bengaluru Central Business District (CBD), which became a dumping ground following the New Year celebrations, were cleared of roughly 15 metric tonnes of waste in just four hours, the city's civic body said. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers started working at 3 AM and finished cleaning popular spots such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Richmond Road, St Mark's Road and Kasturba Road at 7 AM.

By 7 am, the task was completed, and the streets were restored to their usual condition, the BBMP said and shared an update on X.

“As of New Year celebrations, the city's CBD roads such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Richmond Road, St. Mark's Road, Kasturba Road, etc., were cleaned from 3:00 am and completed by 7:00 am. Approximately 15 metric tons of waste were cleared from the streets. This prompt action not only restores cleanliness but also ensures smooth mobility for citizens starting their day,” it said, sharing multiple pictures of the clean-up process.

People on social media were quick to commend the civic body's efforts in cleaning up the CBD. One user praised the initiative, saying, “Well Done BBMP. Please continue the good work of keeping the City clean throughout the year in all areas.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Well done, kudos to the team that made it possible. Great start for the new year.”

But a few users also suggested the same level of diligence be applied to other parts of Bengaluru, not just the streets in the CBD.

“Great work. We also expect this promptness to be exercised in cleaning all streets of Bengaluru, not only MG Road, brigade road, and church street. People living in other parts are also human beings paying taxes for your survival,” read a comment.

A person raised concerns about the civic body prioritising work in the CBD but neglecting other parts of the city. “Great job, much appreciated, but city is made of other parts also which are neglected! Why only CBD has to be cleaned on priority? Why can't other places also be done like this? Why people have to raise so many complaints to get garbage cleared!!” their comment read.

Another added, “Great job. Pl instruct your ward supervisors to not to restrict the sweeping to only Main roads. Most of the cross roads in residential areas are not swept regularly and garbage gets piled up. Hope corrective actions are taken quickly.”

Some users even suggested imposing fines on littering. “Amazing job. Really hats off. But also why can't we have a separate team of officers who put fines on littering? A fine of 1000 per instance? Will work wonders and will get BBMP a lot of revenue. Traffic discipline and wearing of helmets and seatbelts has becoming so much better,” advised a person.

Following the New Year celebrations in the CBD, the roads were littered with plastic bottles, food wrappers and other items, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The Solid Waste Division from the Shantinagar area, with over 70 municipal workers, carried out the clean-up operation, Bengaluru Mirror reported.

Amid the 15 metric tonnes of waste, at least three tonnes were identified as recyclable waste and sent to the dry waste collection unit for further processing, an official said.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Year Celebrations, Bengaluru, News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.