Zypp Electric Joins Hand With IndoFast Energy, Aims To Deploy 100,000 EVs

Zypp Electric has now joined hands with IndoFast Energy in order to enhance and expand the EV eco system in India. Explaining the plans, IndoFast announced its intent to deploy 1,00,000 electric two wheelers over the next 12-18 months. In order to fulfil the interest Zypp will deploy 10,000+ EVs in collaboration with IndoFast Energy's battery swapping infrastructure.

Speaking on the announcement, Tushar Mehta, Co-founder & COO at Zypp Electric, said: "At Zypp Electric, we are committed to redefining last-mile logistics with sustainable and cost-effective EV solutions. This major expansion will not only solidify our market leadership in India but also propel us towards global markets in Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Africa. Our strengthened collaboration with Indofast Energy will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless operations and accelerating EV adoption across key urban centres."

The new fleet of 100,000 E2Ws will be deployed across India's top eight cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow & Jaipur enhancing efficiency for delivery partners and enterprises.

Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy said, "As we strengthen our groundbreaking partnership with Zypp Electric, we're not just expanding our fleet - we're revolutionizing the fabric of urban mobility. The deployment of 100,000 battery-swappable EVs is a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to electrify India's logistics landscape. Together, we're improving the lives of our delivery partners and helping create a cleaner, greener future."