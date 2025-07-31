ZF Initiates Manufacturing Of Electronic Parking Brakes In India

ZF has announced the start of production of its Electric Park Brake (EPB) system in India. This debut comes through its integration into a recently launched all-electric vehicle, for a leading Indian OEM, marking a significant milestone for ZF's e-mobility and innovation strategy in the Indian passenger car segment.

This start of production is the first ever for ZF's EPB in a passenger vehicle in India, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering advanced mobility solutions tailored to regional markets. The EPB system supports India's growing shift towards electrification, safety, and next-generation vehicle technologies. It also aligns with ZF's strategy of "Make in India for India and the World".

ZF's EPB is engineered to provide class-leading performance in low drag and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), contributing to its ability to improve fuel economy. Additionally, it represents a significant step in the electrification of mechanical systems, and when integrated with other vehicle systems, it enables advanced functions.

Also Read: Skoda Vision O Concept Previews Brand's Future Estate Car's Design

The EPB also enhances driver safety by allowing two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and providing convenient activation with a simple touch of a button. The EPB isn't just about parking - it is fully integrated into the brake system. It features dynamic actuation and brake pad wear sensing while minimizing degradation associated with traditional mechanical systems.

Its modular architecture enables scalability across vehicle segments, from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles and light trucks - offering Indian OEMs both performance and flexibility in vehicle design.

Speaking on the development, Akash Passey, President ZF Group in India, said, "The SOP of ZF's first Electric Park Brake in India, on a product like the all-new EV car platform, embodies ZF's commitment to offer leading mobility solutions for local requirements. With advanced systems like the EPB, we are not only enhancing vehicle safety and performance but also supporting Indian auto makers in providing world class and safe products in India."

As an industry leader in braking technology, ZF offers a range of park brake solutions, including the integrated park brake through to full EPB systems. ZF continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation, with more than 250 million EPB callipers on world roadways, while offering the most comprehensive portfolios of purely electronically controlled steering, brake,s and damping systems for software-defined vehicles

The EPB system enables ZF to continue to deepen its presence in India, bringing globally benchmarked technologies to the country's evolving mobility landscape.