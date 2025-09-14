Yamaha XSR155 Snapped Testing In India; Launch Likely On November 11

Yamaha is gearing up to diversify its product portfolio for the Indian market. The Japanese motorcycle maker is readying the XSR155, which is likely to be launched on 11th November. Ahead of its possible launch, the Yamaha XSR155 has now been snapped testing on the Indian roads, hinting at its overall design.

Talking about the details, the Yamaha XSR155 is based on the brand's most popular entry-level sportsbike, which is the Yamaha R15 V4. The spy images suggest that the Yamaha XSR155 will carry a new-retro design language, with rounded headlights, a flat seat, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and an upright sitting posture.

Also Read: Honda Africa Twin Recalled Over Wiring Issue- Check Details

Yamaha XSR115- Spy Shots

Photo Credit: rushlane

The images also reveal that the neo-retro motorcycle is equipped with a circular LCD instrument cluster. It also gets USD telescopic forks at the front and rear mono-shock, disc brakes at the front and rear. On the technology front, Yamaha's soon-to-be-launched motorcycle is expected to get a dual-channel ABS; however, it might ditch features like turn-by-turn navigation and connectivity features.

Also Read: Suzuki Avenis Teams Up With Naruto In Latest Brand Collab

While the brand has recently shared a "Block Your Date' invite for the event on 11th November, it is yet to be seen what the Japanese motorcycle maker has on its cards. However, the recent spy shots strongly suggest that the brand will be launching the XSR155. Meanwhile, the possibilities for the launch of the Nmax 155 maxi-scooter can not be ruled out.