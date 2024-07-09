Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India, Gets 800 Km Range: Check Pics

Xiaomi is a renowned name in the smartphone business in the country. The Chinese brand has entered various business domains and auto is one of them. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India, and to make the occasion a wee bit special, it has showcased the Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan in the country. Xiaomi says that the SU7 is serving as an integral element of its "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem. It has been showcased on the Indian stage to give a glimpse into Xiaomi's potential to build capable cars and its pioneering vision for an intelligent future where all user needs are seamlessly met within one smart ecosystem.

The SU7 is Xiaomi EV's first product and is positioned as a "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" that pushes boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart space. Xiaomi's efforts were not limited to the SU7's design but developed five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. The electric saloon's development involved a team of over 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts.

The Xiaomi SU7 Max, showcased in India flexes a peak power output of 673 HP and ballistic 838 Nm of max torque. It can shoot to the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in only 2.78 seconds and tops out at 265 kmph. Thanks to a capable braking system, it only needs 33.3 metres to come to a full stop from 100 kmph. Ensuring safety, it features a steel-aluminium alloy armoured cage and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features.

The feature list on the SU7 isn't short by any means. It features a larger 56-inch head-up display, a rotating instrument cluster, and a 16.1-inch 3k infotainment unit. The cabin is draped in leather to add a premium touch. Also, it comes equipped with ADAS, a premium sound system and more to keep the tech-buffs happy. As of now, Xiaomi is tight-lipped about the launch plans of the SU7 electric sedan. If launched, it will go against the likes of the BYD Seal EV.