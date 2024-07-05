World's First CNG Bike Launched; Bajaj Freedom Priced at Rs 95,000

Bajaj has launched its much-awaited Freedom motorcycle, which runs on petrol but also has the option of CNG (compressed natural gas). Prices of the Freedom 125 start at Rs 95,000 for the NGO4 Drum, while the mid-spec NGO4 Drum LED retails for Rs 1.05 lakh, and the top-spec NGO4 Disc LED is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (all ex-showroom prices). Bookings have begun for buyers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It will be launched in the rest of the country by the early half of the next quarter.

The Freedom 125 is powered by a 125cc engine that produces 9.5 hp of power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. It runs on a 2-liter petrol tank and a 2kg CNG tank. The combined range is claimed to be 330 km. It also offers the option of switching between petrol and CNG fuel while on the move. The fuel cap cover for CNG and petrol refilling is the same. Bajaj also states that it emits 26 percent less carbon dioxide and 43 percent less nitrogen oxide than a regular petrol-powered motorcycle.

The Freedom 125 is based on a trellis frame. It gets telescopic forks up front and a linked monoshock suspension at the rear. The seat is long, and its height is set at 785 mm. The entry-level commuter gets LED headlamps in the top-spec option, while the instrument cluster is a reverse LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, it gets single-channel ABS. It is available in seven color options.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is a one-of-a-kind product and doesn't have any direct rivals as of now. But it will be an alternative to Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon and the Hero Splendor Plus.