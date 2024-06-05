World Environment Day: How To Drive Your EV Efficiently

Electric cars may produce zero tailpipe emissions, but they still rely on electricity that's powered by non-renewable energy sources. While we strive for sustainable power, we can make a significant environmental impact by maximizing the range we get from each charge. Here are some tips to help you extract a better range from your electric car.

Avoid sudden acceleration and braking

As much as possible, try to get off the line gradually and anticipate braking points. Avoid rapid acceleration and sudden braking. The best way to do this is to look as far ahead as possible and plan your feet movement.

Maintain steady pace

Activate cruise control on highway speeds as the system will do a much better job of maintaining a steady pace than you.

Regenerative braking

Use regen braking instead of regular braking to shed speed. Keep the regen level at the highest when driving within the city or in stop-go traffic. Some cars like XC40 Recharge offer single-pedal drive to help with regen. However, once the roads clear out, set the regen to the lowest setting to avoid unnecessary braking.

Turn off climate control

Try turning off the AC as and when it's comfortable. If that's not possible, once the cabin is cool and cosy, bring the climate control to the lowest setting.

Try alternate routes

This tip is not completely in your hands but search for routes that don't have elevations or heavy traffic.

Maintain tyre pressures

This is the most common habit that helps improve efficiency. Maintain manufacturer-advised tyre pressures which are embossed on the drive side door sills of the car.