World Environment Day: Planning To Go Electric? Top EVs Under Rs 20 Lakh

Consumer preference for urban mobility is shifting towards electrics, numbers suggest. During the last financial year (FY24), electric car sales doubled the growth. Industry body FADA, in its annual retail sales report, said nearly 91,000 electric cars were sold during the period.

The lower cost of running and maintenance is often attributed to the rise in sales. Moreover, certain think tanks say EVs can significantly reduce air pollution in urban centres. On World Environment Day 2024, we present a list of the most affordable electric vehicles currently on sale in India.

MG Comet EV:

India's most affordable electric car is also the smallest in size. The two-door Comet starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, promising a 230-kilometre range on a single charge. It's a funky-looking urban car with modern features and supports up to 7.2 kW AC charger.

Tata Tiago EV:

Tata Motors' most affordable electric car starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tiago is available in two battery and motor configurations. The standard variant promises 250 kilometres, whereas the long-range 315 kilometres.

Citroen eC3:

If you are looking for an electric hatchback with decent space, Citroen eC3 is the one to go for. Starting at Rs 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom), eC3 houses a 29.7 kWh battery pack, allowing a range of up to 320 kilometres. Ride quality and handling are good, however, one may feel features lack in eC3.

Tata Tigor EV:

The only electric sedan in the list, Tata Tigor EV starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 26 kWh battery pack, ensuring 315 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge. Tigor EV is spacious, 4-star rated and decently packed with features.

Tata Punch EV:

The latest electric offering from Tata Motors is the Punch EV, starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Punch EV is built on a modular platform with two battery pack options. Punch EV promises a range of up to 421 kilometres on the go.

Tata Nexon EV:

Leading the pack for EV sales in India is the Tata Nexon EV, which starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Nexon EV is also available in two battery pack choices, with a claimed range of up to 465 kilometres.

Mahindra XUV400:

Mahindra's only electric offence currently is XUV400, which competes neck-and-neck with the Tata Nexon EV and is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Mahindra XUV400 is also available in two battery packs with a range claimed of up to 456 kilometres.

MG ZS EV:

The ZS EV is a compact crossover, which is priced at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It packs a sizable 50.3 kWh battery pack, ensuring a claimed range of 461 kilometres. Fit and finish levels are good, and ZS EV also comes with ADAS features in top-of-the-line variants.

