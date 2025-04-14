Volkswagen Experiences S3: Tiguan R-Line Traversing Palaces To Peaks

Roadtrips with a dose of history and a clock ticking in the background make the whole exercise magical. With season 4 of Volkswagen Experiences, we got to do exactly what you read in the last line. A convoy of 6 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUVs started their journey from Mumbai on their way to Delhi to set a national record. Our journey began during leg 3 of this exercise. We kicked off our journey at the majestic Laksmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, a structure four times the size of Buckingham Palace, built for comfort, grandeur, and legacy. While this palace is a symbol of stationary opulence, our ride - the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - brings that same sense of luxury to the open road.
The Plan: A 325-kilometre drive to Udaipur, the City of Lakes. But this wasn't just any drive. This was a journey that felt Beyond Iconic from the very first kilometre.
Watch: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: It's About The Tiguan R Line
A Tech-Laden Start
The Tiguan R-Line welcomed us into a cabin that feels close to a lounge - yet built for action. The 15-inch infotainment screen and 10.3-inch digital cockpit are sharp and packed with functionality. Whether it was navigating highways or queuing up a playlist for the long haul, the screens made sure we were always connected and in control.
On a roadtrip of this length, comfort isn't a bonus - it's the baseline. Thankfully, the sports seats with massage function made sure fatigue never even came close to us. Every time the road stretched ahead, those seats kept us refreshed with the massaging function. Besides, the 30-colour ambient lighting was always ready to set the mood for every moment.
The Pauses
Midway through the journey, we took a quick pause at Balasinor - the place famous for its Mesozoic Era treasure. Soon after hydrating ourselves here, the next pause came at Dungarpur, a lesser-known but deeply charming town nestled between Vadodara and Udaipur. The Udai Vilas Palace, overlooking the Gaib Sagar Lake, felt like a portal into another era. Standing beside it, the Tiguan looked perfectly at home - a symbol of timeless design meeting modern engineering.
This was a good time to reflect on the car's practicality. The dual-phone wireless charging dock, 45W rear USB-C ports, and slidable rear seats ensure that everyone is comfortable and powered up. The three-zone climate control with quick-access touch pads made adjusting the temperature a breeze, especially on winding roads and fluctuating weather zones. Even the small touches - soft-lined door pockets, a neatly placed sunglass holder, and 652 litres of boot space came in handy
The Final Climb
As we approached Udaipur, the road opened to a faster highway with sweeping curves. But the Tiguan remained composed - quiet, confident, and utterly relaxed. This stretch, more than any other, embodied the idea of going Beyond Serenity & Comfort. While we admired the changing landscape, the Level 2 ADAS worked silently to ensure every turn was protected. The final stop was Udaipur, engulfed with colours of dusk. It was a fitting end to a road trip that had been equal parts scenic and soulful.
In Summation
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line didn't just carry us from Vadodara to Udaipur. It turned every stretch of tarmac into an experience, every pit stop into a photo op, and every minute into a memory. This was more than a drive from Vadodara to Udaipur. It was a journey that went Beyond Better, delivering a sense of calm, connection, and comfort that truly felt Beyond Tech, but human.
