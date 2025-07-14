VinFast VF6, VF7 Pre-Bookings Commence From July 15; Check Deets

VinFast, the Vietnamese car manufacturer, is gearing up to step into the Indian market. The brand showcased the VF6 and the VF7 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Also, the two soon-to-be-launched cars have been spotted testing in India. Now, the brand has announced that the pre-bookings for the VinFast VF6 and VF7 will begin from 15th July.

VinFast also placed the VF6 and the VF7 models at several malls for display, generating curiosity among the trespassers. The brand has also set up its manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and its first authorised showroom is located in Chennai.

The brand has also signed dealer partner agreements with 13 leading dealer groups for 32 dealerships across 27 cities nationwide. These collaborations underscore VinFast's commitment to establishing a robust 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) network, ensuring a strong retail and service presence across the country, and laying the groundwork for the upcoming.

Talking about the details, the VinFast is bringing the Plus variant to India, which has a 59.6 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 379 kilometers in a WLTP cycle. The India certification for the range is due. The VinFast VF6 gets a single motor, front-wheel drive set-up, which makes 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque.

The VinFast VF7 iteration available in the international market gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack that is coupled with a single and a dual-motor setup, available as options. It has two variants: the VinFast VF7 Eco, which features a single motor setup and boasts a peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 310 Nm, and the VF7 Plus, which has a dual motor configuration, delivering 354 hp and 500 Nm.