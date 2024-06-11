VinFast VF e34 Spied Testing In India: All You Need To Know

Vietnamese automobile manufacturer VinFast is preparing to enter the Indian market. It officially commenced its journey with the groundbreaking ceremony for its facility in Tamil Nadu a couple of months ago. VF e34, likely VinFast's maiden electric offering, is repeatedly spotted testing as a mule. Here's everything you need to know about VinFast and VF e34.

VinFast VF e34, a C-segment crossover SUV, spans 4.3 metres long and will take on the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 on launch. The single motor unit, linked with the front axle, produces 149 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. Drivers can choose between three drive modes. The chassis houses a 41.9 kWh, LFP-sourced battery pack, offering a claimed range of 318 kilometres on a single charge.

Based on the “Dynamic Balance" design language, VinFast VF e34 has sleek LED daytime running lights and tail lamps. VF e34 rides on alloy wheels and has a ground clearance of 180 millimetres. The 5-seater SUV is equipped with six airbags, electric brake distribution, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system along with a host of A-DAS features.

VinFast VF e34 may debut in India in early 2025, however, the company hasn't revealed any launch details yet. The SUV has been caught testing on Indian roads several times over the last few weeks. The VF e34 is expected to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).