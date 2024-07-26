Updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.38 Lakh

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets new features and a new colour scheme too

Hero MotoCorp has updated the Xtreme 160R 4V with new features and a new colour scheme called Kevlar Brown. Hero is now selling just the top variant of the motorcycle, instead of the earlier three. The top model gets 37 mm KYB USD fork along with a monoshock at the rear which is adjustable for preload. New features include a new instrument console with a drag race timer, a new passenger seat which is lower and a panic braking alert, wherein the indicator blink rapidly for 2.5 seconds when the motorcycle is decelerating quickly. Hero says that the Xtreme 160R 4V is the first motorcycle under 300 cc to get this feature. The taillight gets a new design too.

Also Read: Hero Centennial Collector's Motorcycle Up For Grabs

Apart from these updates, the motorcycle stays the same mechanically, with no changes to the engine or chassis. The 163 cc single-cylinder engine makes 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with making 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The existing colour options of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V are priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh while the Kevlar Brown colour is priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices have increased over the older model by Rs. 2,500.