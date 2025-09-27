TVS Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, And More Get Price Cuts Post GST Reforms

TVS Motor Company has announced the revised prices of its commuter motorcycles and scooters sold in the Indian market. The announcement from the two-wheeler manufacturer comes following the revisions in GST rates made by the government. The central government had earlier announced reduced GST rates for motorcycles with a capacity lower than 350 cc. It comes a few days after the beginning of the festive season and might benefit the brand in pre-Diwali sales.

TVS models covered under the revised pricing include the Jupiter 110 and 125, Ntorq 125 and 150, XL 100, Radeon, Sport, Starcity, Raider, and Zest. For the Jupiter 110, the existing ex-showroom price of Rs 78,881 is now Rs 72,400, marking a GST benefit of Rs 6,481. The Jupiter 125 sees its price drop from Rs 82,395 to Rs 75,600, a benefit of Rs 6,795. The Ntorq 125 is now available at Rs 80,900, down Rs 7,242 from its original price. For Ntorq 150, the new price is Rs 1,09,400, reflecting a reduction of Rs 9,600.

Other models, such as the XL 100, Radeon, Sport, Starcity, Raider, and Zest, now retail with savings ranging from Rs 4,354 to Rs 6,725. The XL 100 drops to Rs 43,400, the Radeon and Sport to Rs 55,100 each, and the Starcity to Rs 72,200. The Raider's new price is Rs 80,900, and the Zest costs Rs 70,600 following the GST adjustment.

MODEL EXISTING EX-SHOWROOM PRICE NEW EX-SHOWROOM PRICE GST PRICE BENEFIT TVS JUPITER 110 ₹78,881 ₹72,400 ₹6,481 TVS JUPITER 125 ₹82,395 ₹75,600 ₹6,795 TVS NTORQ 125 ₹88,142 ₹80,900 ₹7,242 TVS NTORQ 150 ₹1,19,000 ₹1,09,400 ₹9,600 TVS XL 100 ₹47,754 ₹43,400 ₹4,354 TVS RADEON ₹59,950 ₹55,100 ₹4,850 TVS SPORT ₹59,950 ₹55,100 ₹4,850 TVS STARCITY ₹78,586 ₹72,200 ₹6,386 TVS RAIDER ₹87,625 ₹80,900 ₹6,725 TVS ZEST ₹76,891 ₹70,600 ₹6,291

These price changes are part of an industry-wide revision following the government tax reforms intended to affect all manufacturers. TVS Motor Company has stated that the revised prices are available for base variants and may differ for other specifications or locations. The company began communicating these changes to ensure that buyers are notified of the cost benefits from the new GST structure.