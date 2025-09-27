Advertisement

TVS Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, And More Get Price Cuts Post GST Reforms

TVS Motor Company has made price cuts for models like Jupiter 110, Ntorq 150, Radeon, Starcity, Raider, and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
TVS Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, And More Get Price Cuts Post GST Reforms
Image For Representation

TVS Motor Company has announced the revised prices of its commuter motorcycles and scooters sold in the Indian market. The announcement from the two-wheeler manufacturer comes following the revisions in GST rates made by the government. The central government had earlier announced reduced GST rates for motorcycles with a capacity lower than 350 cc. It comes a few days after the beginning of the festive season and might benefit the brand in pre-Diwali sales.

TVS models covered under the revised pricing include the Jupiter 110 and 125, Ntorq 125 and 150, XL 100, Radeon, Sport, Starcity, Raider, and Zest. For the Jupiter 110, the existing ex-showroom price of Rs 78,881 is now Rs 72,400, marking a GST benefit of Rs 6,481. The Jupiter 125 sees its price drop from Rs 82,395 to Rs 75,600, a benefit of Rs 6,795. The Ntorq 125 is now available at Rs 80,900, down Rs 7,242 from its original price. For Ntorq 150, the new price is Rs 1,09,400, reflecting a reduction of Rs 9,600.

Also Read: New Kawasaki Z1100 Breaks Cover With 134 HP Engine

Other models, such as the XL 100, Radeon, Sport, Starcity, Raider, and Zest, now retail with savings ranging from Rs 4,354 to Rs 6,725. The XL 100 drops to Rs 43,400, the Radeon and Sport to Rs 55,100 each, and the Starcity to Rs 72,200. The Raider's new price is Rs 80,900, and the Zest costs Rs 70,600 following the GST adjustment.

MODELEXISTING EX-SHOWROOM PRICENEW EX-SHOWROOM PRICEGST PRICE BENEFIT
TVS JUPITER 110₹78,881₹72,400₹6,481
TVS JUPITER 125₹82,395₹75,600₹6,795
TVS NTORQ 125₹88,142₹80,900₹7,242
TVS NTORQ 150₹1,19,000₹1,09,400₹9,600
TVS XL 100₹47,754₹43,400₹4,354
TVS RADEON₹59,950₹55,100₹4,850
TVS SPORT₹59,950₹55,100₹4,850
TVS STARCITY₹78,586₹72,200₹6,386
TVS RAIDER₹87,625₹80,900₹6,725
TVS ZEST₹76,891₹70,600₹6,291

These price changes are part of an industry-wide revision following the government tax reforms intended to affect all manufacturers. TVS Motor Company has stated that the revised prices are available for base variants and may differ for other specifications or locations. The company began communicating these changes to ensure that buyers are notified of the cost benefits from the new GST structure.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
TVS Motor, TVS Jupiter, TVS Ntorq, TVS Raider
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com