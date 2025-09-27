New Kawasaki Z1100 Breaks Cover With 134 HP Engine

The representation of Kawasaki's aggressive 'Sugomi' styling in a super naked form, the Z1100 has been unveiled, completing its trio of 1100 cc models. Also known as the 'Big Zed', the bike was discontinued by the brand and has now returned with a few changes. While the design changes have been minimal, there have been some significant revisions on a technical level. Here we take a look at all the details of the machine.

Starting with the core, the Kawasaki Z1100 comes with a 1,099 cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which kicks out 134 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque while revving at 7,600 rpm. This comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. To get the extra capacity, the brand has changed the stroke and the bore in the power unit. To work with this, there is a new crankshaft and a heavier rotating mass.

On the intake side, the Z1100 is equipped with a new set of electronic, ride-by-wire throttle controls that deliver air and fuel to the combustion chambers via a cylinder head featuring upgraded camshafts and valve springs. The pistons have also been revised, and the engine breathes through a new 4-2-1 exhaust system, replacing the dual pipes seen on the previous Z1000.

The Z1100 is built on the same aluminum frame as the Ninja 1100SX and is supported by fully-adjustable Showa suspension units. While the standard Z1100 features Showa forks, the higher-spec SE variant is equipped with a Showa fork and an Ohlins S46 monoshock that includes a remote preload adjuster.

The braking components on the standard Z1100 are almost identical to those found on the Ninja 1100SX, utilizing Kawasaki-branded Tokico radial calipers. However, the Z1100 is fitted with larger 310mm dual discs compared to the Ninja's 300mm configuration. The SE model upgrades to Brembo M4.32 calipers and steel-braided brake lines, offering a significant enhancement over the standard version's braking system.

Similar to the Ninja, the Z1100 also features tyres of the same size - 120/70-ZR17 and 190/50-ZR17 (front/rear), but the compound used is equivalent to that of the Z900, specifically Dunlop Sportmax Q5A.

Regarding technology, it includes a 5-inch colour TFT display borrowed from the most recent Z900 model. This display is Bluetooth-compatible, allowing you to connect your phone for navigation and music playback on the screen through the Kawasaki app.

In contrast to the earlier Z1000, which lacked riding aids aside from dual-channel ABS (and even lacked a slip/assist clutch for its initial years), the new Z1100 is equipped with several riding assistance features. This set includes 2 power modes (Full and Low), 3 levels of traction control with an option to disable it, a bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control, and dual-channel ABS, all supported by a five-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

The design of the naked motorcycle is very similar to its predecessor. This is complemented by colours like Moody Ebony / Metallic Carbon Gray colour scheme.