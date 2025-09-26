Honda CB350C Special Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.02 Lakh With Retro Flair

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its lineup of motorcycles with the launch of the all-new CB350C Special Edition. The brand has started taking bookings for the motorcycle, with the deliveries scheduled to begin in the first week of October 2025. The bikes will be available via BigWing dealerships of the brand and will be sold at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom). With this version, the brand has brought a refreshed appeal to 350 cc retro classic motorcycles.

The new motorcycle is a rebranded version of the CB350, called the CB350C. It comes with a special edition sticker for the fuel tank. Furthermore, there are striped graphics across the fuel tank, front, and rear fenders. Highlighting the retro element, the bike gets a chrome rear grab rail with the options of black or brown seats. All of this is complemented by two colour options, Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown.

Also Read: BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.99 Lakh; Check Details

The bike features a classic design along with contemporary elements. It includes a digital-analogue instrument panel that integrates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for navigation and alerts, in addition to an assist and slipper clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and dual-channel ABS.

The bike seeks power from a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, BSVI OBD2B E20-compliant PGM-FI unit that produces 20 hp at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, combined with a 5-speed transmission. With all of this, the CB350C special edition holds the highest price among the three CB350C variants available - the DLX is priced at Rs 1.97 lakh, while the DLX Pro is available for Rs 2.00 lakh.