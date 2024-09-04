Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased; India Launch Soon

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS will be launched in India as well

Triumph Motorcycles teased a new modern classic bike on its social media handles, which seems to be a performance-oriented variant of the Speed Twin 1200, which was updated in 2021 and is also on sale in India. With the Triumph Thruxton 1200 discontinued, the company needed a new flagship modern classic, and that's where the upcoming Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS comes in. It will be based on the current Speed Twin 1200 and get some 'performance-oriented' features to make it the flagship.

The teaser reveals that the motorcycle gets a new 'orange' colour scheme, with the RS badging and we can expect it to get the same 1200 cc parallel-twin engine as before, but with a higher state of tune, that was offered on the Thruxton. The engine on the café racer made 105 hp while the Speed Twin made 100 hp and 112 Nm. The motorcycle already gets top-shelf cycle parts like 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork, twin shock absorbers, Brembo M50 monobloc piston callipers and twin 320 mm discs up front along with a 220 mm disc with a Nissin 2-piston calliper at the rear. The motorcycle in its current avatar has a wet weight of 216 kg.

Expect the Speed Twin 1200 RS to get top-shelf Showa suspension up front and Ohlins shock absorbers with a piggyback reservoir at the rear along with new colour options. The current Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Speed Twin 1200 RS could be priced at around Rs. 11.8 to Rs. 12 lakh. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India as well, in the coming months.