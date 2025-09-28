Triumph Bonneville 350 On Cards; Here's What To Expect

Triumph recently launched the Thruxton 400 in India at a starting price of Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). After the cafe racer's arrival in India, it is just the Bonneville nameplate that has registered its absence from the Indian market. But, media reports suggest that Triumph is gearing up to bring the Bonneville to the country market soon, probably by June 2026.

Reports also suggest that the Triumph Bonneville for the Indian market will get a newly developed 350cc engine due to the revised GST regime, which adds 40 percent GST on motorcycles above the 350cc displacement. With this, the India-made Triumph Bonneville 350 will get in line to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The Triumph Bonneville range available in the international market is known for its unique chunky, retro styling design language. The brand is expected to retain the design cues for the India-made Bonneville, which will position it quite away from Triumph's existing 400cc lineup in the country, in terms of design. Triumph may redesign the rear sub-frame and use a longer swingarm to fit the larger body panels. The bike is also expected to feature wire-spoke wheels that match its overall styling. These wheels will likely be tubeless cross-spoke units, similar to those on the Scrambler 400 XC.

The Triumph Bonneville 350 is expected to get a 350cc, liquid-cooled unit, with a smaller bore as compared to the existing 398cc engine. This smaller bore will ultimately give the motorcycle a better low and mid-range torque.

Currently, Triumph has five models in the 400 range, namely Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, Scrambler 400 XC, and the newly launched Thruxton 400. With the new Triumph Bonneville 350, the brand is expected to register considerable shares in the 350cc category.