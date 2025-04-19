Toyota, Maruti Suzuki Update Their Creta Rivalling SUVs, But What's New?

In the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have introduced significant updates to their respective models - the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara, to compete with Hyundai's Creta. These changes include upgraded features, improved safety, and enhanced design. Let's take a closer look.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: What's New?

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara has received a mid-life refresh featuring a revised front with a prominent grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. It now includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The brand is now offering a panoramic sunroof on more variants, including the Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants of the SUV.





Powertrain options include a new Delta+ strong hybrid variant and an ALLGRIP Select technology with a six-speed automatic transmission. All trims now come with standard six airbags: front, side, and curtain. Along with this, the standard safety package also includes features like an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Toyota Hyryder: What's New?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features notable upgrades, including a new V AT AWD variant with a 6-speed automatic transmission, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, an AQI monitor, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 15W USB-C charging ports, and LED reading lamps.

The Hyrider offers three powertrain options, including a Self-Charging Hybrid Electric variant, a strong hybrid engine, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can be paired with a CNG powertrain. Safety is improved with six standard airbags and an electronic parking brake in select automatic trims.