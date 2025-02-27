Toyota Fortuner Rivaling Next-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross' Design Leaked

Next-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a fresh design [Image Source- Carscoops]
Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in the Indian market in 2021, and now the brand seems to be preparing to give the SUV its next-gen avatar. First unveiled in concept form in October 2024, the next generation of the SUV appears to be nearing its production version. In the latest update, the design patent images of the SUV leaked online, giving a hint of what the future would be like. The French automaker is likely to unveil this version of the SUV later this year.
Based on the pictures, the next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross borrows a lot from its concept version, along with this some of the design elements seem to have been borrowed from the Citroen Oli Concept from 2022. This can be seen in the form of some clean lines and smooth surfaces. Adding to this, the front fascia gets a completely new appeal with three-piece C-shaped LED DRLs, again borrowed from the concept. The bumper has also been revised to give the vehicle a new appeal.
Looking at the vehicle from the side, the next-gen version of the SUV gets a slightly different profile. Specifically, it seems to have a sloping roof with a floating effect around the D-pillar. Additionally, the brand has given the SUV plastic cladding on the wheel arches. All of it along with the shoulder line contributes to giving the SUV a rather muscular appearance. Another important highlight is the presence of pull-type door handles instead of flush doors on the concept.
Citroen has yet to reveal the powertrain details of the next-gen C5 Aircross. But we can expect the vehicle to have hybrid and electric powertrain options as it will be based on the automaker's STLA Medium platform.
The rear end of the SUV also gets a new appeal with a fresh design for the tail lamps. However, it still carries forward the C-shaped theme with an LED light bar covering the width of the vehicle. To add to the mix, the vehicle has a two-tone finish for the rear bumper with a slightly tweaked design. Meanwhile, the details of the interior are yet to be revealed.
