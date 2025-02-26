Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crash Tested Ahead Of India Launch

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets seven airbags
Maruti Suzuki is preparing itself for the launch of its first battery electric vehicle, e Vitara in the Indian market. Before the launch, the brand had showcased the production-spec version of the electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now before the brand reveals its pricing, new images have surfaced showing the EV undergoing crash tests probably to evaluate the safety it offers for the occupants.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara seems to have been tested on multiple parameters including a side impact test, frontal crash test, and a few tests for the battery pack used inside the car. Based on the pictures, it seems to be an internal test by the brand and not a test conducted by safety rating agencies like BNCAP or GNCAP.
Also Read: Renault Kiger Facelift In Works, First Spy Shots Give Sneak Peak
When talking about safety, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come packed with features seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, EBD, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.
When launched in India, the electric SUV will find itself competing against models like Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV. It is to be noted that the BE6 is one of the latest entrants in the segment and is a born electric SUV of the brand. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta EV was also recently introduced as an electric-powered version of the popular ICE SUV in the country.
Utilizing the Heartect e platform from the brand, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara comes with a 49 kWh battery pack, along with an option for a 61 kWh battery pack. With these features, the electric SUV is expected to deliver a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. The company has not yet disclosed additional specifications for the EV.
