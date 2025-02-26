Renault Kiger Facelift In Works, First Spy Shots Give Sneak Peak

New Renault Kiger Spied Testing [Image For Representation]
Renault India recently launched the MY2025 version of the Kiger SUV in the Indian market. Now, the brand seems to be working on a new version of the vehicle which will bring some major changes in design as well as the feature list. Before the official announcement, the vehicle has been spied testing on the road by Autocar India covered in camouflage. These pictures reveal a few changes in the appearance of the SUV. Here we take a look at these changes.
Based on the pictures, the Renault Kiger in its updated avatar seems to have very few design changes. It sports the same silhouette as the outgoing version and with alloy wheels that seem to have a similar design with the same size as the outgoing version. Additionally, a look at the front fascia from the side hints at a split-headlamp setup which seems to be slightly similar to the outgoing version. Similarly, the rear gets the C-shaped tail lamps.
Also Read: 2025 Skoda Octavia Breaks Cover With AWD - More Power, More Traction
On the inside, the updated Renault Kiger is expected to come with a few tweaks in the cabin. It is likely to get some changes in the dashboard layout along with new upholstery. Along with all of this, the brand is likely to give it an extended list of features, which might make it more appealing to consumers.
The new Renault Kiger is expected to make its debut in the second half of 2025. It is likely to be more expensive than the outgoing version of the SUV which is sold at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Under the hood, the new Renault Kiger will likely have the same mill as the outgoing version. It is expected to come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is tuned to produce 72 hp of power with the option of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which puts out 100 hp of power. The NA unit comes with either an MT or AMT, while the turbo-petrol gets a MT with the option of a CVT.
