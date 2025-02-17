Advertisement

2025 Renault Kiger, Triber Launched In India: Check Prices

Both the Kiger SUV and the Tiber MPV have been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger and Triber are sold alongside Kwid in India
Renault India has launched the MY2025 versions of the Triber and Kiger in the Indian market. The prices of the new iteration of the vehicles start at Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the vehicles in their latest avatar come with minimal design and feature changes. However, the brand has made revisions to the feature list of the various variants. It is to be noted that these vehicles are expected to get their next generation in the Indian market in the coming months.

Renault Kiger Prices

VariantNA Petrol ManualNA Petrol AMTTurbo ManualTurbo CVT
RXERs 6.1 lakh---
RXLRs 6.85 lakhRs 7.35 lakh--
RXT PlusRs 8 lakhRs 8.5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh
RXZRs 8.8 lakh-Rs 10 lakhRs 11 lakh

Renault Triber Prices

VariantManualAMT
RXERs 6.1 lakh-
RXLRs 7 lakh-
RXTRs 7.8 lakh-
RXZRs 8.23 lakhRs 8.75 lakh

Renault Kiger, Triber: Updates

The MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber have received updates that mainly focus on changes in the list of features. Both models now include four power windows and central locking as standard across all variants. Additionally, both the Kiger and Triber are equipped with E20-compliant engines. In terms of design, the brand has added a new design of wheels to the mid-spec variants which are 15-inch units called flex wheels.
The RXL trim of the Renault Kiger now features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes new additions such as steering-mounted controls and a rear-view camera. The premium RXZ turbo variant now offers a smart access card with remote engine start as a new feature. Furthermore, the combination of the turbo-petrol engine with CVT is now available in the RXT(O) variant.

The Renault Triber's RXL variant is now equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a rear-view camera and rear speakers. The RXT variant has been upgraded with 15-inch flex wheels.
