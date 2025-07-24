Renault Triber Facelift: Variant-Wise Features Explained

Renault India has launched the Triber facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable vehicle of its category and a lucrative choice for consumers looking for a budget-friendly option. With tons of updates in terms of design, interior, and features, the MPV is available in four trim levels: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Here we take a look at the details of these variants and features available on various trim levels.

2025 Renault Triber: Authentic

Authentic is the base variant of the Triber MPV and comes with exterior features like projector headlamps, body-coloured bumpers, 14-inch steel wheels with covers, and manual ORVMs. While a total of 6 single tone and 3 dual-tone colour options are available, the base variant gets only 3 single tone choices. It includes Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, and Stealth Black.

On the inside, the MPV gets LED digital instrument cluster, manual AC, remote central locking, 12-volt socket, and tilt-adjustable steering. The list also includes 3rd row seats, second row seats with slide, fold, recline, and tumble functions, power windows, black upholstery, and LED cabin lamp.

Renault is providing 21 safety features as standard across all variants of the 2025 Triber. This ensures a sheltered experience even in the entry-level version. The safety features that come as standard include 6 airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control system, and front parking sensors. Additionally, there are rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, EBD with brake assist, ABS, and follow-me-home headlamps.

2025 Renault Triber: Evolution

Beyond the features offered with the base variant, the 2025 Triber Evolution variant comes with an upgraded tech package. This includes wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a rear camera. The equipment list also features 4 speakers and grab handles for the second and third-row seats.

2025 Renault Triber: Techno

Key exterior features include 15-inch steel wheels with covers, LED tail lamps, chrome accents on the bumper, door decals, and black outside door handles. It also has power adjustable ORVMs that include turn indicators and roof rails capable of supporting a weight of up to 50 kg.

Inside, the features list comprises a cooled storage area in the center console, steering wheel mounted controls, and stylish black & greige woven upholstery. It also includes an upper glove box, chrome controls for the AC, silver finish on the door handles, and a day/night IRVM. Furthermore, a 12-volt socket can be found in the second row, along with rear seat lighting and a rear washer and wiper.

2025 Renault Triber: Emotion

Exterior features comprise LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, dual-tone wheel covers, auto folding ORVMs, and blacked-out B and C pillars. Auto headlights with a follow-me-home function are also part of the package.

Inside, this variant features a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a height-adjustable driver's seat. Additional features include a cooled lower glove box, push-button start, 2 tweeters, a 12-volt socket for the third row, auto wipers, and a rear defogger. Cruise control is also included.