Renault Triber Facelift: Top 5 Things About India's Cheapest 7-Seater Car

Renault has launched the Triber facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the first time that the MPV has received a major update in its six-year tenure in the country's market. The facelifted avatar of the Renault Triber gets major updates on the exterior as well as the interior. Also, it now gets a host of feature updates.

Engine And Powertrain

The updated Renault Triber continues with the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or an optional AMT gearbox. Additionally, a dealer-fitted CNG kit is available.

Exterior

The French carmaker has introduced a refreshed exterior for the Renault Triber facelift. It features a redesigned front end with updated headlights that integrate LED DRLs. Flanking a revised grille adorned with Renault's new logo, these elements give the car a sharper look. Completing the makeover is a newly styled bumper with silver accents and fog lamps positioned at both ends. The facelifted Renault Tiber silhouette remains unchanged, but it now gets newly designed alloy wheels, updated taillights, fresh tailgate badging, and a redesigned rear bumper with silver accents blending into the wheel arch cladding.

Renault Triber Facelift Exterior

Interior

On the inside, the Renault Triber facelift hosts a bunch of changes, including a fresh cabin. Renault is offering a fresh layout with the steering wheel featuring the new logo. Other key highlights of the Triber facelift include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All of this is brought together by black and grey upholstery.

Renault Triber Facelift Interior

Safety Features

The Renault Triber facelift has safety features like 6 6-airbags (standard), ISOFIX child mount, ESP, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPSM), front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and more.

Variants And Price

The Renault Triber facelift gets four variants, namely- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Here is the variant-wise price of India's most affordable MPV.