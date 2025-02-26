2025 Skoda Octavia Breaks Cover With AWD - More Power, More Traction

2025 Skoda Octavia comes with 2.0-litre TSI engine
The Skoda Octavia sold in the international market has been updated for 2025. With this version, the brand has introduced an all-wheel-drive system for the hatchback as well as the estate version of the car sold in the international market. Additionally, the brand has bumped up the power for the hatchback with slight changes in the powertrain. The brand is preparing to begin the deliveries of the updated car in the coming weeks.
Starting with the star of the show, the powertrain of the Skoda Octavia now consists of a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 204 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This translates to a power bump of 14 hp when compared to its predecessor. The power is transferred to the all-wheel-drive system using a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
When the power is put to use, the 2025 Skoda Octavia hatchback can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Additionally, the car is capable of attaining a top speed of 228 kmph. The brand claims that along with performance, the engine has been designed to be fuel efficient. Although the automaker did not mention the exact numbers, it explained that it works on efficiency by reducing fuel consumption by adjusting valve timing in low-load conditions while simultaneously lowering the compression ratio.
Coming to the next highlight, the all-wheel-drive system works with an electrohydraulically controlled inter-axle multi-plate clutch, supported by sensors monitoring drive conditions. This system also results in the car having better traction as the control unit maintains optimal power distribution, allowing up to 100% of torque to be redirected to the rear axle when needed. When there is equal traction on all wheels, the power is distributed equally between the front and rear axles. The AWD system along with the multi-link rear axle contribute to increasing the towing capacity of the vehicle to up to 1,900 kg.
