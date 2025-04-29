2025 Citroen C5 Aircross Unveiled; Gets EV Powertrain Option

New Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen has unveiled the new C5 Aircross. In this iteration, the vehicle has received a complete overhaul. For instance, it now comes with a new design, changes in the cabin, and a new powertrain. The major change in terms of powertrain is the addition of an all-electric version for the first time. This is because of Stellantis' new STLA medium architecture, which underpins a few models in the European market, like Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland.
Starting with the design, the Citroen C5 Aircross' aesthetics are inspired by the concept car revealed by the automaker in 2024 at the Munich Motor Show. This can be seen in the form of a refreshed front fascia with a new design for the headlamps and DRLs. This contributes to making the front end completely new, mixed with the new design for the bumper. All of this is complemented by a new design for the 20-inch alloy wheels.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Survives Parking Lift's Fall; Owner Says 'New Advertorial For Carmaker'
Carrying forward its boxy silhouette, the SUV has received changes to improve its aerodynamics aimed at improving efficiency. Furthermore, the length has now increased by 150 mm to 4,652 mm with an increase of 600 mm in wheelbase. Meanwhile, the rear end also gets a new design for the taillamps with a muscular look for the black cladding.
The 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross has been launched with two hybrid options, one being mild and the other a plug-in hybrid. The mild hybrid combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor in a dual-clutch transmission, supported by a 0.9kWh battery. The plug-in hybrid features a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working alongside a 123 hp electric motor, resulting in a total output of 193 hp and a 21kWh battery that allows for an electric driving range of 85.
Starting with the design, the Citroen C5 Aircross' aesthetics are inspired by the concept car revealed by the automaker in 2024 at the Munich Motor Show. This can be seen in the form of a refreshed front fascia with a new design for the headlamps and DRLs. This contributes to making the front end completely new, mixed with the new design for the bumper. All of this is complemented by a new design for the 20-inch alloy wheels.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Survives Parking Lift's Fall; Owner Says 'New Advertorial For Carmaker'
Carrying forward its boxy silhouette, the SUV has received changes to improve its aerodynamics aimed at improving efficiency. Furthermore, the length has now increased by 150 mm to 4,652 mm with an increase of 600 mm in wheelbase. Meanwhile, the rear end also gets a new design for the taillamps with a muscular look for the black cladding.
On the inside, the cabin has been completely changed to offer an upmarket feel. It now gets a floating screen in the centre, which can be customised. The brand has eliminated lots of physical buttons to use a touch-screen system.
The 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross has been launched with two hybrid options, one being mild and the other a plug-in hybrid. The mild hybrid combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor in a dual-clutch transmission, supported by a 0.9kWh battery. The plug-in hybrid features a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working alongside a 123 hp electric motor, resulting in a total output of 193 hp and a 21kWh battery that allows for an electric driving range of 85.
The electric C5 Aircross can be equipped with either a 73kWh battery that provides a range of 519 km or a 97kWh battery that offers 679 km, paired with a front motor producing either 207 hp or 227 hp.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world