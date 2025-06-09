Toyota Fortuner, Legender Price Hiked For Selected Variants In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has now increased the prices of two of its most popular SUVs in India- the Fortuner and the Legender. However, the price hike has been restricted to only a few variants. However, there has been no change in the equipment list and the feature pack, despite the silent price hike.

The Fortuner 4x2 has received the highest hike in price. The prices of the Toyota Fortuner 4x2 have increased by Rs 68,000. Also, the Fortuner 4x2 diesel manual and automatic trims and the Fortuner 4x4 diesel manual have received a price hike of Rs 40,000.

Talking about the other Toyota SUV, that is the Legender. The Legender 4x4 diesel manual and automatic trims have also received a price increase of Rs 40,000.

Also Read: 2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.11 Lakh

The Toyota Fortuner gets 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Also, after the price hike, the Toyota Fortuner is available at a starting price of Rs 36.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends up to Rs 52.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recently, Toyota introduced the Fortuner and Legender in a new Neo Drive avatar. Equipped with an advanced 48-Volt system, the new Neo Drive Variants claim to offer improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and a refined experience.

Toyota Legender Hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive get a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine now paired with a 48-volt system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. The brand claims that this hybrid assist delivers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Venue Snapped Testing Again; Launch Likely Soon?

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is available at Rs 44.72 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Legender Neo Drive 48V is priced at Rs 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom).