2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.11 Lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the Audi A4 Signature Edition in India. Audi claims that the Signature Edition has exclusive design elements that elevate its premium appeal and sophistication. The Signature Edition features distinctive styling enhancements, including the elegant Audi rings entry LED lamps, exclusive Audi rings decals, and dynamic wheel hub caps that separate it from the standard A4 iteration.

2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine that generates 204 hp (150 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. Also, the car can sprint from 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.1 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h. The 12V Mild Hybrid System minimizes fuel consumption.

2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition: Exterior

The Signature Edition package offers bespoke styling enhancements for the Audi A4. This exclusive package delivers a distinguished appearance with park assistance with a 360-degree camera, new decorative inlays in wood oak, and natural grey, Audi rings entry LED lamps that create a striking welcome light projection, distinctive Audi rings decals for enhanced brand presence, dynamic wheel hub caps with Audi logo with orientation regardless of wheel motion.

The Audi A4 Signature Edition is available in limited units. It offers a choice of five striking exterior colors: Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic, and Manhattan Grey Metallic.

2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition: Interior Design

The 2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition gets interior design elements like wood oak with leather and leatherette upholstery, stainless steel pedal covers that add a sporty interior accent, a 3-spoke, flat-bottomed, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel.

Audi A4 Signature Edition Interior

2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition: Features

The Audi A4 Signature Edition has a bunch of features in the list, which include- a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound with 19 speakers, including a center speaker, and subwoofer, 16-channel amplifier, and an output of 755 watts, high-resolution TFT display measuring 25.65 cms, 30-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, wireless charging feature, and more.

2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition: Price

The 2025 Audi A4 Signature Edition has now been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 57.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

