This Modified Tata Punch Can Go To WRC: Check Pics

Tata Punch is among the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. The Tata Punch made its India debut in October 2021, and with multiple powertrain options, including petrol and a CNG system, the SUV managed to impress the Indian consumers. Recently, we came across a video shared by bagrawala_designs on its Instagram that shows the Tata Punch with a widebody kit, giving it a WRC-inspired look and a sinister appeal.

Tata Punch gets WRC-inspired avatar

The Instagram page is owned by Meet Bagrawala, who is a digital automobile artist, and he recently shared the WRC Tata Punch rendered images on his Instagram page. The Tata Punch gets a widebody kit, while the rendered version of the car gets the same grille and front design.

Also Read: 2026 Toyota Hilux Design Leaked- Will It Inspire Fortuner?

However, the larger front and rear bumpers, along with the wheel cladding, give it a rugged appeal. The fenders enhance the WRC appeal of the Tata Punch, protruding out of the bracket. The shared video also features a set of refreshed alloy wheels, low-profile tyres, and dual-tone paint across the body. While Bagrawal's Tata Punch seems interesting, one might not expect it to take shape in reality for consumers.

Currently, the Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron petrol engine that propels a peak power and torque output of 87.8 hp and 115 Nm. The brand also offers a CNG engine option as a factory-fitted unit.

The Tata Punch has Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Accomplished, Accomplished +, Creative, and Creative + variants in the Indian market. It is available at a starting price of Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).