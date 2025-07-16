Advertisement

This Modified Tata Punch Can Go To WRC: Check Pics

Tata Punch gets WRC-style widebody render, and it looks aggressive. Check out the digital artwork.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
This Modified Tata Punch Can Go To WRC: Check Pics
This Modified Tata Punch Can Go To WRC: Check Pics

Tata Punch is among the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. The Tata Punch made its India debut in October 2021, and with multiple powertrain options, including petrol and a CNG system, the SUV managed to impress the Indian consumers. Recently, we came across a video shared by bagrawala_designs on its Instagram that shows the Tata Punch with a widebody kit, giving it a WRC-inspired look and a sinister appeal.

Tata Punch gets WRC inspired avatar

Tata Punch gets WRC-inspired avatar

The Instagram page is owned by Meet Bagrawala, who is a digital automobile artist, and he recently shared the WRC Tata Punch rendered images on his Instagram page. The Tata Punch gets a widebody kit, while the rendered version of the car gets the same grille and front design.

Also Read: 2026 Toyota Hilux Design Leaked- Will It Inspire Fortuner?

However, the larger front and rear bumpers, along with the wheel cladding, give it a rugged appeal. The fenders enhance the WRC appeal of the Tata Punch, protruding out of the bracket. The shared video also features a set of refreshed alloy wheels, low-profile tyres, and dual-tone paint across the body. While Bagrawal's Tata Punch seems interesting, one might not expect it to take shape in reality for consumers.

Currently, the Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron petrol engine that propels a peak power and torque output of 87.8 hp and 115 Nm. The brand also offers a CNG engine option as a factory-fitted unit.

The Tata Punch has Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Accomplished, Accomplished +, Creative, and Creative + variants in the Indian market. It is available at a starting price of Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tata Punch, Tata Punch Modification, Tata Punch Modify
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com