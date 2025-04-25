Third-Gen Toyota Supra Restored By GR Garage- Here's What It Looks Like

Image Source- Youtube
The name Toyota Supra is a name revered by the motorheads. Similarly, there are other names in the Japanese brand's arsenal that have a place in the hearts of enthusiasts. To keep all such loyalists happy, Toyota announced in 2019 that it would begin making replacement parts for the heritage parts. Over time, the automaker expanded the program to include third-generation and fourth-generation Supras, Land Cruisers, and other vehicles. As part of a promotional scheme, the automaker restored a third-gen Supra at the GR Garage. The work was taken care of by the motorsport division, Gazoo Racing.
The GR Garage's restoration efforts were focused on a Supra model that was not sold in the US market, i.e., a 1992 Supra 2.5 GT. Seeking power from a 2.5-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, the power of the vehicle was capped at 276 hp. This was done to keep it under the terms of the "gentleman's agreement" among the Japanese car makers. Although the car lacks the popularity of the fourth-gen version of the vehicle, it still has a huge following.
Also Read: Ferrari Burned To Ashes After 1 Hour Of Driving, Pictures Go Viral
While inspecting the car before initiating the process of restoration, the GR technicians found rust and a few bodged repairs on the car. Hence, they picked up their tools and took apart the car down to the shell before welding the replacement parts and painting the car to restore its former glory. This took the efforts of two technicians for over six months. As one might expect, the result was a brand-new 1992 Supra. Here's a video to view the process.
Inspiring Toyota and other manufacturers in the Japanese market, Mazda was one of the first manufacturers to initiate the trend of offering in-house restorations along with the production of new parts for old cars. The first car to go through the process was a Miata. Later on, Nissan and Honda jumped on the bandwagon, and this resulted in the NSX restoration program and parts for Skylines under the NISMO brand, respectively.
The GR Garage's restoration efforts were focused on a Supra model that was not sold in the US market, i.e., a 1992 Supra 2.5 GT. Seeking power from a 2.5-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, the power of the vehicle was capped at 276 hp. This was done to keep it under the terms of the "gentleman's agreement" among the Japanese car makers. Although the car lacks the popularity of the fourth-gen version of the vehicle, it still has a huge following.
Also Read: Ferrari Burned To Ashes After 1 Hour Of Driving, Pictures Go Viral
While inspecting the car before initiating the process of restoration, the GR technicians found rust and a few bodged repairs on the car. Hence, they picked up their tools and took apart the car down to the shell before welding the replacement parts and painting the car to restore its former glory. This took the efforts of two technicians for over six months. As one might expect, the result was a brand-new 1992 Supra. Here's a video to view the process.
Inspiring Toyota and other manufacturers in the Japanese market, Mazda was one of the first manufacturers to initiate the trend of offering in-house restorations along with the production of new parts for old cars. The first car to go through the process was a Miata. Later on, Nissan and Honda jumped on the bandwagon, and this resulted in the NSX restoration program and parts for Skylines under the NISMO brand, respectively.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world