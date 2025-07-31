Tesla To Open Second Showroom In Delhi's Aerocity

Tesla India is all set to launch its second showroom in India, following the one in Mumbai. This new dealership of the brand will open in Delhi's Aerocity near the IGI airport. The dealership is under construction and is nearing completion. The picture of the under-construction dealership has been shared on social media, which is expected to begin operations soon. Once it begins operations, the carmaker will be able to serve consumers in Delhi and the national capital region.

The Tesla Model Y was recently introduced in the Indian market. On the same day, the automaker's official website for India became operational. Initially, consumers could only select Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram for their car registration. However, this has changed as the company has updated its website to allow consumers to register their vehicles in any state or union territory across the country. In other words, potential buyers can now book and register their Tesla in their respective states.

Additionally, the website states that the on-road prices listed may vary due to several factors. It also notes that customers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram will receive priority for delivery. After finalizing the process, the car will be delivered directly to the consumer's location on a flat-bed truck. While self-driving capability is available in India for Rs 6 lakh, this feature will be introduced at a later date.

The manufacturer has launched both the RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD variations of the vehicle in India. The starting price for the RWD model is Rs 59.89 lakh, whereas the long-range variant is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. As a result, the on-road cost for the RWD version comes to Rs 61.07 lakh. In contrast, the long-range variant's on-road price is Rs 69.15 lakh.

The rear-wheel drive version of the Tesla Model Y in India is available with either a 60 kWh or a larger 75 kWh battery pack. The RWD version is equipped with a single electric motor that generates approximately 295 hp. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery claims a WLTP range of 500 km when fully charged, while the long-range version is said to provide a range of 622 km.