'Tesla Production Banned In US': President Donald Trump In AI-Manipulated Viral Video

A video is going viral on the internet showing US President Donald Trump making announcements related to Tesla and Elon Musk. In the short clip, Trump can be seen announcing an immediate ban on the production of Tesla cars in the United States while also calling billionaire Elon Musk a "snake". He goes ahead to say that he can't allow him to "make money in this country" anymore. After some probe by various organisations, the video is found to be fake and is claimed to have been generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The video going viral because of a feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, also shows the US President calling Tesla "junk cars". The AI-generated clip goes ahead to claim that Trump only bought the car to support Musk and ensure that he backs him during the 2024 elections. The video made multiple outrageous claims that seemed to be baseless.

Also Read: New Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On June 16

To check the credibility of the video, the fact-checkers uploaded the clip to AI detection tools. This resulted in a 99.8 percent likelihood of being AI-generated on Hive Moderation. This is especially because of issues with the audio, which is due to the advanced voice cloning used in the video. For further clarification, the video was uploaded on Contrails.ai, which confirmed the use of AI.

After the fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, there were reports of the US President selling the Tesla Model S in the White House. This is the car that he bought earlier and was delivered in the presence of Elon Musk. However, the reports were later denied.

The Teslas arrived at the South Grounds of the White House on March 11, just after Musk notified Trump's advisers about his intention to donate $100 million to groups linked to Trump's political endeavors.