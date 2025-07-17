Tesla Model Y LWB With Three Rows Leaked; Here's What Else It Offers

Tesla Model Y has just been launched in the Indian market. While India is busy in Juniper's welcome, the world is preparing to see the first glimpse of a new version of the Tesla Model Y with a longer wheelbase and six seats. Although the official entry of the model is still away, some leaked information about the car has shed light on quite a few details. The details of the new model have been sourced from documents filed within China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The new long-wheelbase iteration of the electric car is dubbed the Model Y L with three rows of seating. Along with more space and extra seats, this iteration will also bring more power. Diving into details, the new iteration of the car will have six seats, likely captain seats. To accommodate it, the car now has a length of 4,976 mm, which is 186 mm longer than the standard Model Y. Along with it, the height has increased by 44 mm.

Since it's the long-wheelbase version, Tesla has extended the wheelbase to 3,040mm, or 150mm longer than the current five-seat Model Y. Along with the added length, the new Y L gets a few changes in aesthetics with a new design for the wheels, an updated spoiler, and new seats. Chances are, the car will likely get new paint scheme options as well.

Based on the leaked documents, the Tesla Model Y L will also come with more power compared to the five-seat version. It will have an output of 455 hp, which is more than 443 hp on the five-seat version. This increased grunt might come in handy to handle the extra weight. Along with it, there are chances that there will be another seven-seat version of the car on the market. However, the launch timeline of both models is still unclear.