Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Baleno Launched With Six Airbags As Standard; Check Prices

Toyota has recently updated the Glanza with six airbags as standard equipment across its entire variant lineup. Following this, Maruti Suzuki has updated its sibling, the Baleno, to feature six airbags as standard. Along with it, one of the most affordable MPVs in India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has received the same update.

With this, Ertiga and Baleno have received a marginal price hike of 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Hence, Ertiga is now priced between Rs 8.96 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh, while the Baleno starts at Rs 6.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.

Also Read: 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift To Launch In India On August 1

The upgrade in safety equipment comes as part of the brand's initiative to make its cars safer. With this, Ertiga and Baleno have joined the models from Nexa and Arena lineup like Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Invicto to have six airbags as a standard feature across features.

Ertiga Variants Price Comparison Variant Old Price New Price LXi (O) ₹8,96,500 ₹9,09,051 VXi (O) ₹10,05,500 ₹10,19,577 VXi (O) CNG ₹11,00,499 ₹11,15,906 ZXi (O) ₹11,15,500 ₹11,31,117 VXi AT ₹11,45,500 ₹11,61,537 ZXi+ ₹11,85,500 ₹12,02,097 ZXi (O) CNG ₹12,10,501 ₹12,27,448 ZXi AT ₹12,55,500 ₹12,73,077 ZXi AT ₹13,25,500 ₹13,44,057

The move from the brand is in sync with the government's initiative to make roads safer. Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had mandated that all new passenger vehicles must have six airbags as standard equipment by October 2025. Hence, all the OEMs in India have already started making necessary changes to their products.

Baleno Variants Price Comparison Variant Old Price New Price Sigma ₹6,70,000 ₹6,73,350 Delta ₹7,54,000 ₹7,57,770 Delta AT ₹8,04,000 ₹8,08,020 Delta CNG ₹8,44,000 ₹8,48,220 Zeta ₹8,47,000 ₹8,51,235 Zeta AT ₹8,97,000 ₹9,01,485 Zeta CNG ₹9,37,000 ₹9,41,685 Alpha ₹9,42,000 ₹9,46,710 Alpha AT ₹9,92,000 ₹9,96,960

Apart from six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also becoming standard even in the lower-end models in an attempt to improve safety.