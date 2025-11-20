Tesla Model Y Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At Euro NCAP

The 2025 Tesla Model Y has achieved a prestigious 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP tests. It scored 91 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection, 93 per cent in Child Occupant Protection, 86 per cent for vulnerable road users, and 92 per cent in safety assist systems, highlighting Tesla's strong commitment to passenger safety, advanced technology, and overall road protection standards.

Tesla Model Y Euro NCAP: Adult Occupant Protection

Euro NCAP evaluated a left-hand drive Tesla Model Y in dual-motor AWD trim, a version not available in India. However, the 5-star rating also covers the right-hand drive Model Y Long Range RWD, India's top-spec variant. The Performance AWD model is likewise included under the same 5-star safety category.

Euro NCAP gave the Tesla Model Y a strong 91 per cent score for adult occupant protection. Tests showed its body shell stayed stable during a frontal offset crash, while protection for adults ranged from good to adequate in both frontal offset and full-width impacts. In side impact testing, the SUV performed well in the barrier test, though chest protection was rated marginal in the side pole test due to compression readings.

Tesla Model Y Euro NCAP: Child Occupant Protection

In Euro NCAP crash tests, the Tesla Model Y delivered 'Good' protection to all vital body areas of 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies during both frontal offset and lateral impacts, earning a perfect 24/24 score. Safety is further enhanced by a front passenger airbag that can be disabled for rearward-facing child seats, with clear driver alerts.

Additionally, the Model Y includes a child presence detection system, designed to warn if a child or infant remains inside the cabin.

Tesla Model Y Euro NCAP: Vulnerable Road Users

The 2025 Tesla Model Y scored 86 per cent in Euro NCAP's vulnerable road user tests. Head protection for pedestrians and cyclists was mostly good, though weak spots appeared at the windscreen pillars and base. Pelvis protection varied, while knees and tibias fared well. Its autonomous emergency braking system also earned good marks for detecting pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Tesla Model Y Euro NCAP: Safety Assist

In safety assist evaluations, the Model Y achieved a 92 per cent score. Its autonomous emergency braking system performed well against other vehicles, helping avoid collisions. Standard features include seatbelt reminders for both front and rear passengers, plus a driver monitoring system to detect inattentiveness. Together, these technologies highlight Tesla's strong focus on proactive safety and driver support.