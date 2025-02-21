Tata Safari, Harrier Stealth Edition Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units

Tata Motors India is now celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Safari. To mark the event, Tata has also launched the Stealth Edition. The special edition will be limited to just 2,700 units and is available for the Safari, as well as the Tata Harrier.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, ''Tata Motors has long been at the forefront of the SUV segment in India, with innovation deeply embedded in its DNA. The Tata Safari, which introduced the concept of a lifestyle SUV to the Indian market, stands as a testament to this spirit of pioneering excellence. With 27 years of unbeatable legacy, the Tata Safari has continually evolved, and the launch of the STEALTH Edition is a salute to the same."

Adding further, about the exclusivity, he said- "This special edition is a premium, exclusive release, with only 2,700 units of the enigmatic STEALTH Matte Black finish being made available. The STEALTH Edition is more than just an SUV-it's a statement of prestige, adventure, and capability, elevating it to an aspirational collector's car that will be coveted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Owning a STEALTH Edition isn't just about possessing an exceptional car; it's about securing a piece of automotive history that everyone will aspire to have in their garage''.



Also Read: Skoda Auto India Signs Actor Ranveer Singh As First-Ever Brand Ambassador

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier, Stealth Edition: Engine And Powertrain

The Safari and the Harrier Stealth Editions do not boast any mechanical changes. The existing powertrain is put to use - a 2.0-liter diesel engine, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 165.70 HP and 350 Nm, respectively.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier, Stealth Edition: Features And Interior

The Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier Stealth Editions include the same features as the standard versions of the car. However, the interior now features a full black leatherette upholstery, to complement the exterior paint scheme.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier, Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is tagged at Rs 25.09 lakh.