Tata Offers Discount Worth Rs 1.7 Lakh On Curvv EV, Nexon EV And More

Tata, the Indian automaker is working on boosting its sales numbers of its EV lineup. As part of its campaign the brand has now announced discounts on the Curvv.ev, Nexon.ev, Punch.ev and more, for the month of May. The details are provided by our dealership sources and it may vary from city to city and dealerships across the nation.

Tata Punch EV

Tata is offering discounts worth Rs 1.2 lakh on the MY2024 models of the Tata Punch EV. The MY2025 models of the EV get Rs 50,000 off. The Tata Punch EV is available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is offered with discounts worth Rs 1.3 lakh on the MY24 models. Also, the MY25 models are subjected to a discount worth Rs 50,000. The most affordable Tata EV is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is tagged at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). In May, Tata is offering discounts worth Rs 1.4 lakh on the MY24 models of the Nexon EV, also the MY25 models get offers worth Rs 50,000 as a loyalty bonus.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV MY2024 models get offers worth Rs 1.7 lakh, which includes Rs 30,000 as a scrappage bonus, Rs 90,000, and Rs 50,000 as a loyalty bonus. Also, the MY25 models are available with a discount worth Rs 50,000 as a loyalty bonus.



