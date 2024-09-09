Tata Motors Announces 'Festival Of Cars' - Offering Up To Rs 2 Lakh Discount - Deets Inside

Tata Motors, one of the leading carmakers in the Indian market had launched its biggest-ever discount fest in the country - Festival of Cars. The company will be offering discounts of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on its ICE model lineup. However, discounts vary as per models and variants, and these festive season special offers will be valid till October 31, 2024. The automaker is offering discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Safari, and Harrier. The Punch and Curvv are not a part of this feast.

Announcing the Festival of Cars, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, "As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to Rs 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year's festive celebration includes limited-time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings. We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design, making this festive season truly special."

Tata Motors Model-Wise Discounts

The company is offering price reductions of up to Rs 65,000 on the Tiago, Rs 30,000 on Tigor, Rs 45,000 on Altoz, Rs 80,000 on Nexon, Rs 1.60 lakh on Harrier, and Rs 1.80 lakh on Safari. Moreover, there are additional consumer benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on select models.