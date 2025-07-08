Tata Ace Pro Mini Truck Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh With Three Powertrain Options

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Ace Pro at a starting price of just Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand claims that the Tata Ace Pro is India's most affordable four-wheel mini truck, delivering exceptional efficiency, unmatched versatility, and superior value. It also insists that the Ace Pro has been designed to empower a new wave of entrepreneurs. The Tata Ace Pro is available in Petrol, Bi-Fuel (CNG + Petrol), and Electric variants - providing customers with the flexibility to choose the ideal solution for their business needs.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "The launch of Tata Ace had revolutionised cargo mobility in India. Over the past two decades, it has successfully empowered more than 25 lakh entrepreneurs to become a symbol of progress and possibility. With the all-new Tata Ace Pro, we are building on this legacy with renewed purpose for a new generation of dreamers. Engineered for stability, safety, and profitability, the Ace Pro unlocks greater earning potential to fulfill the ambitions of aspiring entrepreneurs ready to take charge of their future."

Tata Ace Pro

The Tata Ace Pro is available in petrol, bi-fuel, and electric variants. The petrol trim gets a 694cc engine that delivers 30bhp and 55Nm, combining power with fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the electric-powered Ace Pro features Tata Motors' advanced EV architecture, offering 38bhp, 104 Nm torque, and a 155km range on a single charge, with an IP67-rated battery and motor for all-weather reliability. Also, the bi-fuel trim combines the cost-efficiency of CNG with the flexibility of a 5-litre petrol backup tank for uninterrupted operations. In CNG mode, it develops 26bhp of power and 51Nm of torque.

The Tata Ace Pro ensures a safe ride with an AIS096-compliant crash-tested cabin. It is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster and an optional infotainment system for added driver convenience.

The Tata Ace Pro claims to offer a best-in-class 750 kg payload and a versatile 6.5ft (1.98 m) deck. Available with factory-fitted load body options - half-deck or flatbed - tailored to maximize earnings across diverse applications. It is compatible with containers, municipal applications, and reefer body fitment, amongst others.