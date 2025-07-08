Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Baleno, Fronx And More Get Up To Rs 1.40 Lakh Off In July'25

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to boost its sales numbers in the country. In order to fulfill its sales targets, the Indian car manufacturer has rolled out the July 2025 discounts on its Nexa portfolio. Maruti Suzuki is currently offering discounts worth Rs 1.40 lakh on Invicto, Fronx, Baleno, and more. These details are provided by our dealership source, and they may vary from city to city and across dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a cash discount worth Rs 25,000. However, customers can also avail of a total benefit of up to Rs 1.40 lakh on the Invicto MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most popular 4X4s in the Indian market, and the brand is offering total benefits worth Rs 1 lakh on the Alpha variant of the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a total discount worth Rs 1.10 lakh in July 2025, which also includes a Rs 45,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 on the Fronx Turbo. Meanwhile, the Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition gets a Rs 43,000 cash discount. However, prospective customers can avail of total benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 43,000 on the variants.

The Fronx 1.2-liter petrol trims get total benefits worth Rs 30,000 in the month, including a Rs 15,000 cash discount. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG trims are available with benefits worth up to Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Grand Vitara for 2025, and it gets discounts up to Rs 1.15 lakh in July 2025. It also gets a 5-year extended warranty. However, customers can also choose the pre-updated Grand Vitara with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh and a 5-year extended warranty package.