2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India At Rs 14.99 Lakh: Price, Specs, Features

Hyundai India has launched an updated avatar of its 7-seater SUV - Alcazar. The Creta-based 3-row SUV was long due for a mid-cycle refresh. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift is launched at a special introductory starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 15.99 lakh for diesel variants. It will continue to take on its existing set of rivals - Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Citroen C3 Aircross, Kia Carens and more. In the last few months, the Alcazar has been a dull seller. The update, however, is expected to add some more numbers to the SUV's monthly sales tally.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Design

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar isn't just a stretched-out Creta, in terms of its looks. It opts for a bold-looking design theme, comprising of a rather butch-looking front facet with H-shaped connected LED DRLs, a large radiator grille, and a wide scuff plate.

Around the sides, the big change is the addition of new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, bigger rear quarter windows, black-painted cladding, and bridge-type roof rails. The rear face of the Alcazar is also heavily tweaked with the use of a new spoiler, a reworked bumper, and a fresh design for the skid plate. It also gets connected LED taillamps with sequential turn indicators.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Dimensions

As for the dimensions, the Alcazar is 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,710 mm tall. In comparison to the outgoing model, the 2024 Alcazar is 60 mm longer, 10 mm wider, and 35 mm taller. The wheelbase remains unaltered at 2,760 mm.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Cabin & Features

On the inside, the big change on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is a new dashboard layout, which is borrowed from the facelifted Creta. The cabin is now upholstered in new shades - noble brown and haze navy. The dual-tone treatment gives a premium appeal to the overall cabin.

Besides, the 6-seater variant now features ventilated second-row seats with folding armrests, which improve the accessibility to the third-row. Unique thigh extenders are a key highlight of the Alcazar's interior.

The feature list further includes a power walk-in device, wing-type headrest, driver power seat memory function, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, digital key with NFC, 70+ connected car features, 270+ voice commands, 10.25-inch displays for infotainment unit and instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, 8-speaker Bose sound system and more.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Specs & Mileage

The Alcazar facelift gets a total of two powertrain choices - 1.5L Diesel and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The oil burner is a 4-cylinder unit, and it belts out a peak power output of 115 Hp and 250 Nm of max torque. It gets two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 1.5L, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit is tuned to push out a peak power output of 160 Hp and 253 Nm of max torque. The transmission choices include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Alcazar also comes equipped with 3 drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and 3 traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifters, and idle start-stop system

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Colour Options

The bold new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 9 colours with 8 mono-tone options including the new Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.