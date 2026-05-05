Tata Harrier, Safari Diesel Ultra Variants Launched; Check Price, Features And More

Tata Motors has officially launched the Ultra trim for the diesel variants of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in the Indian market. Along with the Ultra trim, the company has also introduced the Ultra Red Dark Edition for both SUVs in diesel guise. Prices for the Harrier Ultra Diesel Manual start at Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Ultra Diesel Manual (7-seater) is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open across all Tata dealerships and via the official website.

Until earlier this year, the Ultra trim and the Red Dark Edition were exclusively available with the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari. With this latest update, Tata Motors has extended both offerings to diesel-powered buyers, completing the variant lineup across both powertrains.

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The Red Dark Edition is the visual highlight of this launch. It features an exclusive Nitro Crimson exterior paint finish on the diesel Harrier, paired with blacked-out 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The Dark Edition treatment adds a sportier, more aggressive stance to both SUVs while retaining their premium character. It sits at the top of the Harrier and Safari lineup and is positioned above the Fearless X+ and Accomplished X+ trims respectively.

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Inside, the Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition gets a dedicated Carnelian Red themed cabin with red leatherette seat upholstery, giving the interior a distinctly premium and sporty feel. Feature highlights include a 36.9 cm (14.5-inch) Harman infotainment system with a Samsung Neo QLED display, Dolby Atmos-powered audio, and built-in navigation via Mappls Auto. Additional features include VisioneX E-IRVM with an integrated dashcam and DVR functionality, VisionSync memory ORVMs with auto reverse dip, a ClearView dual camera washer system, a sliding front armrest, a white-and-brown dual-tone interior theme, and a 65W Type-C fast charging port.

Both the Harrier and Safari are powered by the 2.0-litre Kryojet turbocharged diesel engine, producing 170PS and 350Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Harrier and Safari carry a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, scoring 30.08 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 44.54 out of 49 in child occupant protection.