Tata Harrier EV To Debut On June 3rd, Here's What To Expect

Tata has finally announced its plan to launch the Harrier EV. The brand stated that the new EV in Tata's lineup will be launched on 3rd June 2025. Well, we have already seen the exterior and design of the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, however, few details are yet to be revealed by the brand.

The Tata Harrier EV is based on the brand's Omega platforms, the same platform used for the Tata Harrier ICE. Though the electric and ICE iterations share the platform, a few changes in the chassis and floor of the EV enable it to equip the battery and other electrical components. Tata has labeled it as Acti. ev (gen 2) architecture.

Tata Harrier.ev revealed at BMGE 2025

The technical aspects of the Tata Harrier EV have not been revealed yet. However, it gets an AWD setup due to the conjunction of a rear axle-mounted electric motor. Also, it is expected to get a bigger battery pack than the Curvv. ev and is likely to give out 500 Nm of torque.

Regarding the design and exterior, the Tata Harrier EV retains most of the design from its diesel sibling. It gets vertical LED headlamps, blade-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out D-pillar, a floating roofline, and a vertically stacked LED fog lamp integrated into the rear bumper.

The Tata Harrier EV is likely to get a wheel setup measuring 17-inch - 19-inch. Also, it gets a few EV-specific elements, like a chrome-trimmed air dam, silver color body cladding, an ".EV" badge on the front doors, and a "HARRIER.EV" badge on the tailgate.

The interior elements of the Harrier EV are similar to that of the ICE iteration on sale, currently. It gets a floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and four-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone dashboard, touch-based HVAC controls, a panoramic sunroof, and more.