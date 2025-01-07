Tata Harrier EV To Come With 75 kWh Battery Pack: Report

The range of electric vehicles available in the Indian market is set to expand rapidly with multiple brands entering the game. Tata Motors is one of the manufacturers that will play a major role in this expansion. The Indian brand has multiple electric vehicle cars in its lineup for launch in the future. Among these models is the Tata Harrier.ev which is expected to launch in the country in the start months of 2025. Before the official announcement, a few details of the electric SUV have surfaced on the internet.

Until now, the rumours floating on the internet said that the Tata Harrier.ev is likely to come with a 60 kWh battery which will offer a range of 500 km. However, a report by TeamBHP confirms that the electric SUV will have a 75 kWh battery pack. Along with this, it will have a dual-motor setup which will provide power for an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This will likely be available in the 'Empowered' trim. The report also claims that the Harrier.ev is currently under production.



The earlier spy shots of the Tata Harrier.ev also revealed that it will have a design very similar to the ICE version. Furthermore, it is likely to have the same silhouette as the fossil fuel-powered version. However, there will be elements that are unique to the BEV. For instance, the sleek LED DRLs will be complemented by a closed-off grille. The housing for the headlamp will be the same as the ICE version while the bumper is slightly different.

The rear end of the EV will also have a design similar to the ICE version. It will have a streak of light running across the width of the vehicle. It will also likely have a new rear bumper. The brand is also using new aerodynamic 19-inch alloy wheels. This has been a trend that we have seen on other models of the brand as well.

The Tata Harrier.ev is expected to be presented at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch date of the EV. Once launched, it will compete against the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e.