Tata Harrier.ev Gets These Features Over Mahindra BE 6

Tata, the Indian carmaker, has now launched the Harrier.ev in the country, at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV competes against the likes of the Mahindra BE 6. However, Tata has equipped the Harrier.ev with features that set it apart from Mahindra's flagship electric SUV. Here are the details about the features that the Tata Harrier.ev gets but the Mahindra BE 6 doesn't.

Tata Harrier.ev

Drive System

The Tata Harrier.ev offers an All-Wheel Drive and Rear Wheel Drive system, available as options. Whereas the Mahindra BE 6 only gets a Rear Wheel Drive system. This is a result of a dual-motor setup with 116 kW front motor and a 175 kW rear motor.

540-Degree Surround View

The Mahindra BE 6 gets a 360-degree camera setup, whereas the Tata Harrier.ev boasts a 540-degree surround view setup that includes a 360-degree surround view system and a transparent mode that allows the user to view what's beneath the car.

Driving And Terrain Modes

The Mahindra BE 6 gets four driving modes- Default, Range, Everyday, and Race. It also gets boost mode. Whereas the Tata Harrier.ev boasts six terrain modes- Normal, Grass / Snow, Mudruts / Gravel, Sand, Rock crawl, and a user configurable mode. It also has multiple driving modes the AWD system offers - Boost, Sport, City & Eco modes, while the RWD system allows Eco, City & Sport modes.

Screen Setup

The Tata Harrier.ev is equipped with a 14.53-inch cinematic infotainment screen by Harman, powered by Samsung Neo QLED, which is the world's 1st Neo QLED automotive display. Meanwhile, the Mahindra BE 6 gets a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup, including an infotainment screen and an instrument cluster.

Speakers

The Tata Harrier.ev is the first car to get a JBL Black Audio system with 10 high-powered speakers with Dolby Atmos. Whereas, the Mahindra BE 6 gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.