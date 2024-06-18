Tata Altroz Racer's Two Substitutes You Should Consider Checking Out

If you're in the market for a sporty hatchback, the Tata Altroz Racer is the newest kid on the block. The Altroz Racer boasts polarizing aesthetics but looks attention-grabbing nonetheless. It is also loaded with tech and offers all that you expect from a car of this kind. The powertrain is powerful, and the chassis behaves maturely. No doubt, it offers the best balance of ride and handling. If the quality niggles are forcing you to keep away from the Tata Altroz Racer, there are two other compelling alternatives you must consider. The Racer, however, offers the most value for money, making it stand out with its price-to-performance and price-to-feature aspect.

Watch Tata Altroz Racer Review:

Hyundai i20 N-Line

The Hyundai i20 N-Line is a dynamic hatchback and packs the potential to tickle the driver inside you. In comparison to the regular i20, it gets a stiffer suspension that aids the overall dynamics to go faster in straight lines and around twisties. It is powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine with a 3-cylinder setup to produce a peak power output of 120 Hp and 172 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer - 6-speed MT and 7-speed iMT.

As for features, the i20 N-Line also gets a sportier N-spec steering wheel with an all-black interior, sporting red accents. The N-Line further gets a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and a premium Bose sound system. Safety is also a priority, with six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill assist control among the standard features. Prices for the i20 N-Line start from Rs 9.99 lakh, making the Altroz Racer Rs 50,000 cheaper than this Hyundai.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - BoosterJet

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another excellent alternative to the Altroz Racer. While the i20 N-Line is designed for tighter driving dynamics, the Fronx offers a more relaxed driving manner with a high ground clearance of 190 mm. The Fronx BoosterJet hides a 1.0L turbo-petrol 3-pot motor under the hood, that puts out 100 PS and 147.6 Nm as its peak output. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

The Fronx BoosterJet offers great performance with 0-100 kmph timing of under 11 seconds. Also, it doesn't shy away in terms of features, coming equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Arkamys sound system, HUD and more. Prices for the Fronx BoosterJet start from Rs 9.72 lakh, which is only Rs 22,000 more than the Altroz Racer's starting price.